Chakwera Punishes 7 Police Officers over Security Lapse at Sanjika Palace

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered the transfer of seven security guards at the state residences, just days after a security lapse at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

A man Dennis Chikhoza who police and state house sources claim was drunk, on Saturday night, drove through and destroyed two security barriers at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

Chikhoza was driving a vehicle registration number DZ 7792.

The security guards later shot the man on both legs to stop him.Our sources say the seven police officers who have been transferred to Mwanza, Chikwawa, Mulanje and Zomba among the districts were off-guard; hence, the transfers.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera says he cannot comment on a in inhouse matter.