CDEDI Condemns Thyolo DC For Blocking Demos

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has strongly condemned Thyolo District Commissioner Douglas Moffat for blocking citizens from holding peaceful demonstrations.

Concerned citizens from Thyolo and Mulanje planned to hold demonstration on Thursday in a move to force President Chakwera administration to address a long-overdue land dispute issue with Estate owners.

But the district commissioner for Thyolo, Moffat has denied granting permission to the concerned citizens citing that they already conducted demonstrations on the same issues on 10th June, 2021.

Reacting to the development CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa expressed disappointment with the conduct of the District Commissioner saying right to hold peaceful demonstrations is non-negotiable.

“CEDEDI expresses its disappointment on the conduct by the District Commissioner (DC) for Thyolo, Mr. Douglas Moffat, who is trying so hard to stop the people of Thyolo district from exercising their right to hold peaceful demonstrations, which is enshrined in the country’s constitution,” said Namiwa in a statement

The statement further said: “CDEDI, however, is of the view that Mr. Moffat is just trying to find an excuse to stop the peaceful demonstrations, a development which is against the principles of democracy,” said Namiwa

According to Namiwa, CDEDI has since engaged the services of legal practitioners from Handford and Associates, to seek the court’s intervention on the matter.

“We are, therefore, assuring the people of Thyolo district, and all Malawians of goodwill, that the peaceful demonstrations will still be conducted, come Thursday, 17th June, 2021, from Khonjeni turnoff, all the way to the district council offices.

While in Mulanje district, the demonstrations have been shifted to Friday, 18th June, 2021, and the starting point still remains Nkhonya,” said Namiwa

Recently, the Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa appealed for patience among residents of the two districts, assuring that the government is taking steps to address their grievances.