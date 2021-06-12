FAM Sets AFCON Resource Mobilisation Task Force

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed a Task Force, as an adhoc Committee, to mobilize resources for the Flames participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

This initiative is aimed at addressing the challenges of insufficient resources for the Flames to prepare and competitively participate at this prestigious continental tournament.

The committee, which comprises members from the corporate world, football administrators and media executives, is headed by FAM first vice-president Honorable Justice Jabbar Alide while Old Mutual Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edith Jiya is the vice-chairperson.

Other members of the taskforce are NICO Holdings Plc Managing Director Vizenge Kumwenda, Smile Life Insurance Company CEO Stain Singo, FAM Executive Committee Member Felister Dossi, renowned marketer Khwesi Msusa, FDH Bank Head-Marketing & Communication Levie Nkunika, former FAM Executive Member Daud Suleman, Silver Strikers CEO Thokozani Chimbali and Nation Publication Limited CEO Mbumba Banda.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda and Commercial Director Limbani Matola are Secretary and assistant secretary respectively.

Gunda said the Task Force is expected to embark on this very important national cause immediately by devising modalities of how it can mobilise resources from the public and private sector in order to make the 2021 African Cup of Nations finals campaign a resounding success.

“We have a big task to look for the teams’ resources to enable it prepare well for the AFCON. The budget that supports the Flame is always not sufficient and the task ahead of us requires huge sums of resources to take us through preparations as well as the actual competition in January next year.

“The task force will be looking at what the team requires before the tournament like equipment, utilities and resources of travel and issues to do with preparatory matches. It will spell out where the resources will be pulled so that the Flames are well supported for this competition,” said Gunda.

On the criteria used to select the members of the Task Force Gunda said: “We looked at the stature of the members in the society, people who have the capacity to help us get the huge support that we require.

People who are focused and have influence in society on top of their passion for the game, love the country and and their proven zeal for success.”