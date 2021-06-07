State House Dismisses President’s Salary Increase

By Patricia Kapulula

Lilongwe, June 7, Mana: State House has dismissed reports that President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has secretly given himself a 40 percent salary increase.

Recently, social media was awash with reports alleging that the President’s salary has secretly been increased.

State House Press Secretary, Brian Banda, made the remarks on Monday during the State House Media Brief.

He said the President’s salary is implemented by Treasury and others who follow all protocols.

“The President does not have powers to raise his salary and neither does State House. The President is a servant of Malawians. This is a lie and State House doesn’t respond to lies.

“The President has said from the beginning that he is a servant leader. He wants to serve Malawians and not vice versa,” Banda pointed out.

Speaking during Late Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s memorial on May 14, 2021 at the Kamuzu Mausoleum in Lilongwe, Chakwera appealed to Malawians to let him be their servant and not their boss.

State House Director of Communication, Sean Kampondeni, gave the diary of the President for the past two weeks and what was expected of the presidency for the coming two weeks.