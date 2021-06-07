President Lazarus Chakwera’s Convoy in Fatal Accident…Two MDF Soldiers Killed

Two Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have died in the road accident involving a military vehicle on President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy.

The accident occurred along the Magalasi Road in Blantyre while president Chakwera was on his way from Lilongwe to Blantyre.

Malawi Government through Minister of Information Gospel Kazako confirmed the sad development on Monday evening.

“I regret to communicate that two soldiers have been killed in a road accident involving the presidential convoy near Grace Bandawe along Magalasi road in Blantyre this afternoon.

“The soldiers were travelling in Military Police vehicle which is the last vehicle on the presidential convoy. President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is deeply saddened with the deaths,” confirmed Kazako, who is also government Mouth-Piece