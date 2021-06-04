Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Annual Festival Returns…Slated For 10 October

After one year break, Cultural group Mulhako wa Alhomwe says this year’s annual festival will be held on 10th October.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for group, Pius Mvenya confirmed the development during a media briefing in Blantyre.

According to Mvenya, the festival will be held at its Chonde Headquarters in Mulanje district.

Meanwhile, the grouping has organized a number of fundraising activities as part of preparations for the event.

Last year, Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual festival was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed in 2007 to promote Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.