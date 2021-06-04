Senior Chief Kapoloma Says Women Should Be Allowed to Abort

By Blackson Mkupatira

Senior Chief Kapoloma: Women Should be allowed to Abort

Mulanje, June 4, Mana: Senior Chief Kapoloma of Machinga has called upon parliamentarians in the country to hasten enactment of the Abortion Reform Bill to save lives of women and young girls who die because of unsafe abortions in the country.

Kapoloma made the call on Thursday in Mulanje during a sexual reproductive health and rights stakeholders meeting organized by Centre for Solutions Journalism.

The chief said once in effect, the Termination of Pregnancy Bill will grant women and girls an opportunity to make better choices regarding their lives when faced with health complications during pregnancy or unwanted pregnancies.

“I live in a rural area where victims of rape suffer many consequences when they terminate their pregnancies using unsafe traditional methods.

“Let’s have a law that will allow these sexually-abused women access services in hospitals and be treated by professionals,” he said.

Kapoloma, therefore, pledged that traditional leaders would continue to advocate for such progressive laws.

The chief further wondered why some lawmakers were ignoring the plight of women who suffer complications due to unsafe abortions.

On his part, Sheikh Abdul Rahaman from Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi, said while Islamic teachings do not allow abortion, sheikhs and Islamic scholars should also teach Muslims about the grounds that allow women and girls to access safe abortion in hospitals.

“In Islam, abortion is prohibited. It is haram. It is, however, important to explain that Islam allows women who get pregnant due to sexual violence such as rape, incest and defilement to make choices freely if they want to access safe procedures before 120 days of pregnancy. After 120 days, no abortion should be allowed,” he explained.

Centre for Solution Journalism Executive Advisor, Brian Ligomeka asked traditional, religious and civil society leaders to continue with advocacy for abortion law reforms.

“The narration of stories by chiefs on how women and girls are dying due to unsafe abortions in rural areas and the upsurge in numbers of women and girls seeking post-abortion care in hospitals show we have a big problem,” Ligomeka said.