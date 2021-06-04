MEC Suspends By-Elections Preps

MEC Chairperson Dr. Chifundo Kachale

The Malawi Electoral Commission-MEC has suspended the forthcoming June 29 fresh and by-elections on legal grounds.

MEC’s Chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale disclosed the development through a media statement issued on Friday, 4 June 2021.

According to Dr. Kachale, the suspension follows a High Court judgment which quashed the appointment of 4 MEC commissioners from the Democratic Progressive Party-DPP.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda argued that the quartet of Jean Mathanga, Linda Kunje, Steve Duwa and Arthur Nanthulu, was illegally appointed by the then President Peter Mutharika of the DPP.

Nyirenda’s ruling, had since ordered that the nominating authorities should submit names for the candidate commissioners within 7 days from the day which the judgment was given.

Section 75 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi provides that the Electoral Commission is made up of Supreme Court Judge and not less than 6 commissioners.

Currently, MEC has only 3 commissioners including the Chairperson.

The Commission was scheduled to hold a fresh and by-elections later this month in Nkhatabay Central Constituency as well as Chikwembere and Lalanje Ward in Blantyre North and Nsanje Lalanje constituencies respectively.