DPP 2, MCP 0: Mzuzu Court Discharges Mzomera Ngwira

NO CASE TO ANSWER

The Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Court has ruled that Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has no case to answer.

Mzomera, a former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for north, alongside others were answering charges of inciting violence.

In his ruling on Monday morning , Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Kandulu said the state failed to prove the matter.

It was alleged that Mzomera and the co-accused Persons namely DPP’s deputy director of operations Joe Nyirongo, George Mwamtobe, Lumbani Munthali and Thembisile Nkos disrupted a political rally at Chibavi in Mzuzu City on March 20 2016.

The rally was addressed by President Lazarus Chakwera representing Malawi Congress Party, Alliance for Democracy leader Enoch Chihana, and then People’s Party third vice-president Kamlepo Kalua.