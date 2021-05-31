Vuwa Kaunda Drags Malawi to African Court For Nullifying His Seat

Vuwa Runs to African Court

Former Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, has dragged Malawi government to African Court on Human and People’s Rights in Arusha – Tanzania following a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal to nullify his seat.

In an interview with Zodiak Online, Vuwa Kaunda said he has sought to obtain a stay in his application at the African Union Court to review the Supreme Court of Appeal’s basis to nullify the 2019 Parliamentary Election.

Attorney General Dr. Chikosa Silungwe has since confirmed receipt of the application of notice but said he is yet to make a recommendation on the way forward to government.

Meanwhile, Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale said they are yet to be served as preparations for the June 29, by-election in the disputed constituency and two other wards are currently underway.

The Supreme Court nullified Vuwa Kaunda’s Victory after People’s Party politician Raphael Mhone appealed against a Mzuzu High Court judgment that upheld Kaunda’s victory in the elections.

In 2019, MEC declared Kaunda of the Democratic Progressive Party as winner of the elections with 6,418 votes against close Mhone’s 6,412.

Mhone challenged Vuwa’s election arguing that there were irregularities that affected the outcome, which the Supreme Court agreed with.