Dzaleka Refugee Camp to Promote Mental Health

By Lily Kampani

Lilongwe, May 28, Mana: Dzaleka refugee camp has rolled out a first of its kind art festival platform that aims at raising awareness on psychological health issues.

The festival which will be held on May 29, 2021 at the camp would showcase different talents in music, dance, poetry, drama, sculptures and painting.

Event Director, John Kazadi described the festival as an audition show bringing together artists and people of different backgrounds and nationalities to celebrate culture and diversity.

“The Makasi festival has been created with the purpose of raising awareness on mental health as well as creating peaceful co-existence between people of concern and the host communities,” he explained.

Kazadi stated that the event which would be free of charge will feature artists from Dzaleka, Dowa, Goma, Lumbadzi and Lilongwe

Popular Singer, Kim of Diamonds who will perform as well as sit on the judging panel said she is looking forward to experiencing and witnessing the talent that is at the camp.

“I believe they are great singers and producers there that just need collaboration, resource or connections for them to get their talent out there”.

“I am looking forward to discovering some of my new favorite upcoming artists and also learning a lot about what they need to nurture their talents and their creativity”, she said.

The festival has been funded through Kick starter which is a crowd funding platform.