Chakwera Reinstates Interdicted DCs, CEOs Implicated In Abuse of K 6.2 Billion Covid Funds

Chakwera reinstated district commissioners

President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has reinstated all 27 district commissioners (DCs) and seven chief executive officers (CEOs) interdicted in February this year to pave the way for an investigative audit on how MK6.2 billion Covid-19 funds were used.

Ministry of Local Government spokesperson Anjoya Mwanza confirmed the development in an interview with Nation Online. He said the Ministry has since written all controlling officers to resume work.

“I can confirm that all DCs and CEOs have been reinstated. We got a letter from the Office of President and Cabinet [OPC] on the same, and as a ministry, we have written another letter to all the controlling officers to resume work immediately,” Mwanza told Nation Online

The 34 were interdicted following President Chakwera’s directive on February 14, through Secretary to the President and Cabinet ZangaZanga Chikhosi, for appearing before the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 without backing documents for their expenditure reports.

The interdictions, which also affected personnel from other government ministries, departments and agencies, were meant to pave the way for an independent audit of the K6.2 billion allocated to the national Covid-19 response between September and December 2020. Councils received K1.3 billion, while the rest was distributed to other clusters.