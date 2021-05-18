VP Chilima Commends Chinese Govt For Constructing Magnificent Nsipe Police Post

By: Maston Kaiya

Ntcheu, May 18, Mana: The Chinese government on Tuesday handed over the magnificent Nsipe Police Post in Ntcheu to Malawi Government.

Vice President, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, received the symbolic key and handed over to the Police to mark the official handover of Nsipe Police Post.

In his remarks, Chilima commended the Chinese Government for constructing the magnificent Police Post in the district.

“Today is a day of nothing but appreciation, I thank you, Your Excellency Chinese Ambassador and your government for what you have done,” said Chilima.

Chilima has since appealed to the occupants of the premises to look after the structures.

“I urge the police to consider putting up a maintenance budget to take care of this place,” he said.

He then called upon the community to work with the police as partners or friends and not enemies.

“We want the lost glory that existed in the past when the police and members of the community were mutual,” he said.

Chilima further pleaded with the people in the country to maintain unity and hardworking spirit for the betterment of the country.

On his part, the People’s Republic of China Ambassador to Malawi, Liu Hongyang, said security is paramount for each and every developing country hence their intervention.

Hongyang said his country is committed in enhancing security in Malawi.

“Our country is committed in ensuring that there is enough security in the country. We will continue supporting the country in as far as security issues are concerned,” the Ambassador said.

He then promised to furnish the offices and to donate five motorcycles to Ntcheu Police.

Meanwhile Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for Administration, Merlyn Yolamu, has assured people in the district of quality service.

“Let me commend the Chinese Government for the construction of this Police Post. As you know, we have been operating in old structures for a long time and I want to assure the community that this model police post will enhance delivery of quality services,’ said Yolamu.

People from three Traditional Authorities (T/As) of Champiti, Kwataine and Makwangwala will benefit from the newly constructed Nsipe Police Post.