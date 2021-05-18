Lazarus Chakwera Installed MUST Chancellor

By Caroline Nyalugwe

Thyolo, May 18, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera has been installed as the second chancellor of the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) since its establishment in 2012 by late Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika.

In his address during the 2nd congregation at the University’s campus in Thyolo on Tuesday, Chakwera said university graduates such as those from MUST are a pillar towards the achievement of MW2063.

“Graduates have to be equipped with scientific, technological skills and knowledge which will help end poverty in Malawi as we are moving towards achieving the Agenda 2063,” Chakwera said.

He said a graduation ceremony is called a commencement because it marks the beginning of a new life and not the end in itself.

“This means that the skills you have acquired here have to be combined with entrepreneurial skills so as to make them more fruitful and contribute to the development of this country,” he added.

Chakwera, therefore, urged the graduates to make use of the knowledge gained in protecting industries from destructive people, resolving conflicts and improving their communities.

MUST Vice Chancellor, Professor Address Malata, said the university is eager to benefit from the newly installed Chancellor as the university strives to remain the centre of excellence in Malawi and beyond.

“We are hopeful that we will together make it; through good character, behaviour, honour, professionalism, focus and vision as best tools in running the University towards achieving the MW2063,” Malata said.

“Our partnership with both local and international bodies will help us as we are striving to be a solution-based university in Malawi,” added Malata.

She also urged the graduating students to always dream bigger and remain focused if they want to achieve great things after leaving the university.

She added that quality education, training with the right skills, good attitude, financial stability and external engagement are the instruments the university is using to achieve its intended goals.

At least 364 students have graduated from its four operational schools namely; the Malawi Institute of Technology, Ndata School of Climate and Earth Sciences, Academy of Medical Sciences and Bingu School of Culture and Heritage.