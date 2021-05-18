LWB Demolishes Structures on Its Pipelines

Demolished toilet

The Lilongwe Water Board has embarked on the exercise to demolish all structures that have been constructed close to or on top of its main water supply pipelines. The structures include sanitary facilities such as toilets.

On Monday the Board demolished a toilet that was constructed near Puma filling station, in front of a make-shift bus stage for Kasungu and Mzuzu.

The toilet was close to LWB main delivery pipelines from the Kanengo reservoirs, along the M1 road. The delivery pipelines (DN300mm), supply water to customers in Areas, 28,18,30,49,25, and part of Area 43.

LWB Acting Chief Executive Officer, Silli Mbewe said the facilities being demolished pose a high risk of contamination.

“We are undertaking this exercise because it is not permitted to have such structures on top or close to our main pipelines. It is hazardous. The existence of such structures poses a high risk of contamination in case there is a pipe burst,” said Mbewe.

The Board has been working with the Lilongwe City Council to ensure that all approvals of construction of such structures are revoked, and subsequently, order immediate demolition of the facilities.