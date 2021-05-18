Millennium University Mourns Fallen Star Jewel Litta, Releases Special Tribute Song

JEWEL LITA: Gone but Not Forgotten

Gone but not forgotten! Barely few days after the sudden death of Millennium University Student Jewel Lita, his close associate Schooll-Mw has dropped a tribute song entitled Got Love 4 U.

The 2:31 Minutes tribute song, expresses ‘deep love and affection’ family and friends had for late Lita, saying they will miss his presence. “We got love for you, Yeah! Yeah! We gonna miss you,…” goes the song in one of the verses.

However, the tribute gives hope to the deceased that they will meet him again in the next life as part of the verse goes: “We hope we shall all meet when all is said and done…”

Rest Thee Well: University Students Paying Last Respect

Lita, who died last week Tuesday, was a fourth year student studying Accounting and was expected to graduate this September. He was also a member of Millennium University Students Council.

His remains were interred on Wednesday at his home village, Nkhonya in the area of Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje District.

Meanwhile, Some of his fellow students have described him as humble and a golden hearted young man. Indeed ‘Welcome to Heaven’. Jewel.

The funeral ceremony in progress