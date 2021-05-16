Nyasa Bullets in Critical Second Round Tittle Defence

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has released fixtures for the 2020/21 TNM Super League second-round, few hours after the conclusion of the opening half of the campaign on Saturday.

The schedule, released in the wee hours of Sunday, shows there will be no break as the battle returns this coming weekend, with defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets having six away and nine home fixtures in the second-round.

This weekend Kalisto Pasuwa’s men will be back on the road for two away assignments against Blue Eagles and TN Stars in the central region.

It will be a replication of the first-round opening fixture come Saturday. After playing to a goalless draw against Blue Eagles at home in the opening match of this campaign on November 28, The People’s Team again face the Lilongwe side in the first game of the second-round, away at Nankhaka Stadium.

24 hours after later Bullets will then take on TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium in an encounter that will come barely a week after Kalisto Pasuwa’s men thrashed Joseph Malizani’s side 6-0 at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

After the central region trip, Bullets will then host Ekwendeni Hammers at Kamuzu Stadium on May 29, before another home fixture against Mighty Tigers on June 5.

On June 12 Bullets will be away to Ntopwa in a match to be played at Kamuzu Stadium. The following weekend The People’s Team will be away against Civil Service at a venue to be announced by Sulom.

The Blantyre derby will return on July 3 when the defending champions will host Be Forward Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium, before another mouth-watering fixture against Silver Strikers on July 31 at the same venue.

Bullets will then host Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium on 14 August before another away trip to Kamuzu Barracks on September 11 and a week later at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe for a battle against another military side, Red Lions, on September 17.

The People’s Team will wrap up the 2020/21 campaign with a home fixture against Karonga United on October 9 at a venue to be announced.

Bullets finished the first-round on second position with 29 points, six behind current log leaders Silver Strikers.-( Nyasa Bullets Media)