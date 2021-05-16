Mama Kadzamira Donates Beds to Dedza Covid-19 Isolation Center

By George Mponda

Dedza, May 16, Mana: Former official hostess, Mama Cecilia Kadzamira has donated 10 beds and mattresses to the Covid-19 isolation center at Dedza District Hospital.

The beds were delivered on Saturday through the Dedza District Covid-19 Relief Support (DDCRS), a grouping formed to help mobilize resources for prevention and management of Covid-19 cases in the district.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Nora Kangulu, a representative of Mama Kadzamira said the former hostess being a nurse by profession has always had a passion to help out during this pandemic.

Kangulu said: “After she consulted us as a family that she had some items which she wanted to donate, we approached the Dedza District Covid-19 Relief Support group who recommended that we donate the beds here at Dedza District Hospital to the Covid-19 isolation center.”

Dedza District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO), Rudolph Banda said the beds were very much needed in the isolation center which was under furnished.

“Normally, the patients who are admitted in here are in serious condition and we had cases where some were falling off the beds but these beds we have received are very well made for the comfort and safety of the patients,” Banda said.

On his part, Chairperson of DDCRS Washington Kaimvi said they will continue to assist the district in its efforts to combat the pandemic.

“Although Covid-19 cases are going down, our grouping still has plans to assist in several aspects to improve the socio-economic well-being of people in Dedza district,” he said.