Chakwera Adamant On Kunje, Mathanga

File Photo: MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale flanked by Commissioners Kunje, Mathanga

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has challenged recent direction by High Court Judge Jack Nriva that he should formally employ Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioners.

Ministry of Justice Spokesperson, Pilirani Masanjala confirmed the development in an interview with MIJ Online on Saturday.

High Court Judge Nriva ordered President Chakwera to formally employ the two commissioners and pay them their salary arrears with interest for the months they spent without pay.

Judge Nriva also ordered the Office of the President and the cabinet to pay legal fees for the case.

President Chakwera is refusing to send letters of appointment on grounds that the two commissioners were found incompetent by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Former President Peter Mutharika appointed the two alongside five others ahead of the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election of June 23 2020.

The former president ignored recommendations from the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament to discipline the two and went ahead to reappoint them.