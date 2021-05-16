Madame Chakwera Holds Virtual Meeting With MCP Women In Diaspora

By Chimwemwe Njoloma

Lilongwe, May 16, Mana: Madam Monica Chakwera on Saturday evening hosted an interface meeting with women in diaspora.

The meeting which aimed at sharing ideas on women and girls empowerment was organized by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) women diaspora network, targeting women and girls from all walks of life.

Making her address, Madam Chakwera said education was one of the vehicles that would help a poor girl achieve her dreams.

She however, noted that lack of resources was a major challenge most girls were facing hence she established Shaping Our Future Foundation to help girls attain better education.

“We are offering scholarships to girls who get selected to secondary schools but cannot afford to pay school fees.

“When we started it, we were not sure, looking at the resource constraints but now the response from well-wishers is overwhelming and we hope to reach out to more needy girls across the country,” said Chakwera.

She said her foundation has so far supported 300 needy girls out of the 500 which the Ministry of Education identified.

In her presentation, Bertha Chiudza, an international development expert specialized in women’s rights, gender equality and social inclusion urged Malawians in diaspora to take part in national development and help empower women and youth in the country.

On her part, former athlete, Catherine Chikwakwa, now Mrs Chunda said back in the years she failed to pursue her studies even after being awarded scholarships because she was underprivileged.

Chunda, now working as a Mental nurse in UK, said it is time that those privileged with resources should hold hands to support the underprivileged to pursue their dreams.

“It is high time that we rise up through the office of the First Lady to help our girls get involved in sporting activities both in school and home and give them an opportunity to fulfill their dreams,” said Chikwawa.

The virtual meeting attracted over 400 participants from across the world.