MCP says Lazarus Chakwera to Seek Re-Election

Good Days: President Chakwera and his Vice Chilima

The leading party in the Tonse Alliance Administration, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says President Lazarus Chakwera will seek for a re-election in 2025 presidential elections.

MCP’s Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu, who is also Presidential Advisor on Chiefs and Rural Development, made the remarks on Friday at Chirimba in Blantyre.

According to Kunkuyu the constitution allows Chakwera to stand for presidency for two consecutive terms.

“MCP is here to stay and president Chakwera will stand again in the 2025 presidential elections,” said Kunkuyu

During campaign rally, Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima whose UTM Party forms part of Tonse Alliance administration, said he will be the next presidential candidate for the alliance in 2025.