Nyasa Bullets to Avenge Silver Defeat On TN Stars

Nyasa Big Bullets Head Coach Kalisto Pasuwa believes a win against TN Stars this weekend would be the perfect response to the disappointment of losing against Silver Strikers.

Bullets conceded late to lose full points away to the Bankers last Saturday, registering a second TNM Super League defeat of the season.

But the head coach believes beating the Kasungu side at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday would be the best result as Bullets need to bounce back.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Pasuwa said the players must refocus and be ready to go again.

“We need to be positive in whatever we are doing. We last played our match against Silver Strikers in Lilongwe in which we didn’t do well in terms of how we brought ourselves to the game.”

Pasuwa said despite preparing the same way the team prepares when facing any other team in the league, the coaches have been working on bringing back confidence in the boys.

“We have been trying to psych each other in order to bring back the confidence for us to start collecting points [again] and it’s only us who are responsible to take the club out of the situation we are in,” he said.

Asked whether the necessity for his side to win on Saturday was crucial in the title race as he will be going into the second-round with so many points to chase in order to retain the title, Pasuwa responded:

“Like any other game, we go for three points, so even on Saturday, regardless of the pressure to close the gap with the current leaders, it’s the three points we are looking for. We always prepare ourselves for points and that’s what matters in the marathon.”

Giving an update on injuries, the tactician was affirmative as more players have recovered from their injuries ahead of the match.

“Injuries are there, but as of now I can’t divulge the names of the injured players. However, we have got guys who can come in and replace them,” said the coach.

Victory on Saturday will see The People’s Team wrapping up the first-round unbeaten at home, finishing second on the table with 29 points from 15 games, six points behind Silver Strikers who wrapped up the opening round of this campaign last weekend and are top with 35 points.

TN Stars have never registered any win over Bullets since securing promotion from Premier Division to the top flight in 2017.-( Credit: Nyasa Bullets)