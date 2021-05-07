Chilima Engages Extra Gear in Fulfilling Campaign Promises

By Mercy Makuwira

Chilima inspects Zaka-Neno-Tsangano road

Blantyre, May 7, Mana: Vice-President Dr. Saulos Chilima has reassured Malawians in Mwanza that government is geared to fulfill all the promises the country’s leadership made during the 2020 campaign period.

He was speaking at Mwanza Boma after winding up his visits to various development projects and holding quarterly review meetings for Public Sector Reform Program in Southern Region.

“During the campaign period, one of the promises we made was that there was need for every Malawian to be self-reliant.

“To achieve this, we made various commitments. As I stand here I would like to reiterate that each and every promise made will be fulfilled.

“We used to speak of availability of food in the country; this has been made possible through the fertilizer subsidy that targeted more people,” said the Vice-President.

He said since it appears the country will harvest in surplus this year courtesy of the Affordable inputs Program (AIP), the maize prices have been pushed down.

The VP also expressed government commitment in developing the district.

“During the meeting I had with the council officials, I was told of the various development projects that have been marked for this district.

“However, I have asked the council officials to have these plans in the District Development Plan and submit them to the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development so that as government, we source funds for the projects,” he said.

Chilima then called for collaboration between communities in the district (Mwanza) and the district council so that development plans bear fruits.

The Vice-President started the tour on Tuesday in Zomba before proceeding to Phalombe, Mulanje, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Mwanza and Neno.