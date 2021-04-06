Maranatha Academy To Reward Students Who Pass MSCE Exams With Good Grades

MARANATHA ACADEMY STUDENTS: They have every reason to fly tall

Maranatha Academy, which emerged top of all private schools in the 2020/ 2021 Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations will reward students who were outstanding.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga told Malawi Voice on Tuesday that this is one way to encourage students at their campuses to excel in education.

“As Maranatha we feel this is one way of promoting quality education in the country which was one of government initiatives.We are going to reward top performers in this year’s MSCE,” he said.

He said they will recognize and award boys and girls from both their Machinjiri and Matindi campuses who have emerged as most outstanding.

Christopher Francis,who emerged the top performer with 6 points will lead followed by some students who scored 8 points like ,Longwe Jones, Baxter Ganga, Jones Longwe and Kondwani Zapinda.

As one way to celebrate the results, the school on Sunday, organised the students banquet with an intention to signify the appreciation of highest academic excellence.

On another note, Kawonga has hailed government and Malawi National Examination Board for handling the 2021 Malawi School Leaving Certificate of Education examinations saying they were handled professionaly.

He said, as Maranatha they were impressed and urges government to continue using Malawi Defence Force for security during these exams.

” The 2021 exams were handled professionaly and if we continue taking this path we will have a bright future in education,” he said.