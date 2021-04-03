BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

Zikuoneka Bwanji Kwa Anthu

The Optics in public opinion weighs in favor of the Vice President.

The K6.2 Billion looting was the outcome of the processes outlined by the President Office via Department of Disaster Management.

Chilima was initially not involved. Thieves looted. Chilima was only called in to mop the floor. Clean the mess. Chilima scored. The Civil Service Reform, Chilima has a free hand. He has just assembled top notch lawyers, Academics and Economists to overhaul Civil Service within 90 days. He assess all Ministries.

In short, Cabinet Ministers and PSs report to Vice President. This is well captured in pictures. Chilima Scores. Economic Planning is singularly the most powerful ministry anywhere in the world. It is the heartbeat of any government undergoing metamorphosis.

To date that Ministry has given nothing tangible. It is deemed to be in deep blue thinking. Now, one wonders, what is it that preoccupies the President if the Vice President is the one moving all the pieces on the chess board?

True to that, within his powers, the Vice President has caused the delay of the Cabinet Reshuffle.

The Optics are not looking good. It’s like the President has no relevant skills to run the government. It’s like Vice President is supervising the President. Missing deadlines on anything is a serious indictment on the office of the President.

I prefer straight talk. Most importantly, I want Chakwera to restore trust and dignity to the 1st Office that was badly damaged by DPP administration.

Ndilankhuleni a MalawiNdawala pa Town….. Ine Ndwiiii…