Kondi Msungama Insists MCP Won Chikwawa East Parliamentary Seat

By on


Elijah PhomphoMEC Stringer

Msungama, Joshi and Fatchi

The ruling Malawi Congress Party(MCP) has maintained the party’s  earlier stand saying  it’s Parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa East constituency,  Foster Thiphiwa never lost during the 2019 tripartite elections but  that his victory was taken away from him  due to  a number of wide spread irregularities that were identified during the elections.

Speaking when he conducted some whistle stop tours at  Kasokeza and Bodza Primary School ground on Sunday,  Kondi Msungama who is the MCP campaign team leader for  the by elections in Chikwawa,  said the party is grateful to the judiciary for vindicating it’s stand  by ordering a re-run in the area saying the the party is now ready  to regain its victory. 

Msungama who was accompanied by other MCP Executive Members namely Ceaser Fachi and  Charles Joshi during the whistle stops,  therefore called on people in the area to vote for Thiphiwa saying he has got an advantage to develop  the area since he is now standing on the ruling party’s ticket.

“As a party we feel vindicated with   the court’s decision which has ordered a re_run in this area. This is what we have been saying all along.  Our candidate should have won those elections  but his victory was taken away from him. Now that the courts have set the record straight  on how the upcoming by – elections should be handled, we are very optimistic that our candidate shall  carry the day.
My message to the people of this area is simple, the courts have done their part,  it’s now  your turn to make things right. If you want development,  the MCP candidate , Foster Thipiwa is hear ,  vote for him on the 31 st of March”,  Said Msungama.

On his part the  MCP candidate for the area,  foster Thipiwa said  he is always sad  to note that the area has lagged behind in terms of development. He mentioned construction of additional  health facilities,  school brocks and boreholes in the area as some of  development projects he would like to undertake once elected as an MP.

He  particularly  mentioned construction of  a police unit in the area  and the construction of  Thabwa – Livunzu  Fatima road  as his development priorities for the area.

Thipiwa who came third  in the  2019 court’s anulled  Tripartite elections is battling  out with fomer  Parliamentarian for the area , Rodrick Khumbanyiwa of UDF and his  DPP counterpart Ginnford Maulidi.

Foster  Thipiwa first competed as an MP for Chikwawa East  Constituency in 2009 on the then New Republican Party(RP) of  the lower shire political giant,  late Gwanda Chakumba. He then stood as an independent Candidate in 2014 before competing on an MCP ticket during the 2019 Tripertite elections.

Other candidates competing for Chikwawa East constituency are Fyson Dancan Manjini of UTM and and Phoebe Mtembenuzeni,  independent.

Other candidates who competed in the 2019 Tripartite elections and were  to compete in the court’s sanctioned by elections in Chikwawa  but have since  withdrawn from the race are fomer Parliamentarian for the area Ragson Kamunda Chirwa and People’s Party(PP) candidate for the area, Harrison Phiri who are now supporting DPP and MCP candidates respectively. Finason Brown Thenguro  an independent candidare for the area has also pulled out from the race.
MEC is scheduled to conduct by elections in the country’s seven constituencies and two wards on the 30th of  march, 2021.

