VP Chilima Officially Launches Uromed Specialist Clinic In LL, As Deputy Minister Kanyasko Hails Doctors Vision

Dr Thandie Mabedi briefs VP Chilima upon arrival

Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has commended a group young Malawian Doctors for setting up a private clinic in Lilongwe, saying the development will help to create jobs among youths in the country.

The Vice President Dr. Chilima made the remarks on Saturday when he presided over the official opening of UROMED Clinic at Area 17, behind Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe, a clinic owned by local medical doctors.

Chilima, who is also Minister responsible for Planning, said apart from creating jobs the facility will also help in reducing the health services demand gap in the country.

Beautiful and well equipped: The clinic has acquired state of the art medical equipment

“As Government, we express our appreciation having been informed that UROMED is owned by a group of young Malawian Doctors. This is a good example of complimenting Government work as well as creating employment for others,” said Dr. Chilima

He further said: “By coming together, these young Doctors have set a good example for other doctors and graduates to change their mindset that it’s not always about seeking employment upon graduation.”

“These fellow citizens have shown us this morning that, as Malawians, we can come together and create bankable businesses that can help us move forward towards modernity and meaningful development.”

According to Chilima, the facility which has equipment’s such as Laser technology for Kidney stones and bladder cancer treatment has come at a right time when government spend millions of kwachas in sending individuals abroad for treatment.

“It is also intriguing to learn that as a specialized medical Centre, the clinic has acquired state of the art medical equipment. This advanced treatment is currently not available in Malawi. Patients who required such treatment were being referred to India or South Africa,” sad Chilima

He added: “Therefore, the coming in of UROMED clinic will eliminate the need to travel outside the country to access such care. This will mean reducing the costs Government spends in sending patients abroad,”

Magnificent: The Reception

“Let me take this opportunity to indicate that the Tonse Alliance administration will continue strengthening the relationship between Government and the private sector through initiatives such as this one.”

In her remarks, the Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissy Kanyasko Kanyamula hailed the doctors for their selfless contributions to save the lives of many Malawians under difficult conditions.

“I want to encourage move Malawians in the health sector to open more specialist surgeries so that as country to boost our health sector.

A group photo

“The opening of this clinic will assist the country in reducing forex expenditure and create more jobs for our dedicated health personnel, ” said Kalamula who is also Deputy Leader of the House in Parliament.

Taking her turn, Dr. Thandie Mabedi the Chief Executive Director for UROMED Clinic, said the clinic has been established to complement government’s efforts of providing premier private urological services in the country.

“Young Malawian doctors, who believe in the mindset change agenda, saw the need to complement your government’s efforts in providing premier private urological services in the country.

MAGNIFICENT: Part of the clinic

“UroMed clinic was initially formed to offer high-quality and affordable urological care locally, thereby eliminating the need to travel outside the country. This will also allow patients recover whilst being closely supported by their friends and families,” said Dr. Mabedi

She added: “We have made a huge investment in medical equipment to enable us provide the care that Malawians deserve. I am pleased to inform you that for the first time ever, Malawians can access state of the art laser technology surgery.

“Our laser machine can treat kidney stones, prostate enlargement, bladder cancer and many other conditions.” she said.

CHILIMA: The coming in of UROMED clinic will eliminate the need to travel outside the country to access such care

According to Dr. Mabedi, UroMed Clinic is ready to partner with the ministry of health; in serving would be external referral patients, thereby saving the country forex and complimenting government’s effort of universal health coverage.

She then thanked both the Vice President, Chilima and Deputy Minister, Kalamula for taking time to launch their long term vision of opening clinic of such caliber in the country.

Objective number 3 of the Malawi Health Sector Strategic Plan (2017-2022) advocates for improvement in the availability and quality of health infrastructure and medical equipment in Malawi.

Principal Secretary for Ministry of Health Dr Charles Mwansambo also graced the function amongst others.