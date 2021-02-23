CONFIRMED: Thieves Break Into VP’s Office…Steals ICT Equipment

CHILIMA: Thieves broke into his office

It has now been confirmed that thieves broke into the office of the Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima at Capitol Hill in Lilongwe over the weekend.

According to statement issued by Pilirani Phiri- spokeperson for the vice president, the office of the Director of Administration (DA) was broken into, where a Computer monitor, Central Processing Unit (CPU) and a radio were stolen.

The statement adds that the thieves also went away with another CPU belonging to the DA’s Secretary.

“I have recieved a number of calls from some of you to comment on what is circulating on social media that there has been a break in at the Office of the Vice President at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

“The truth of the matter is that indeed the office of the Director of Administration (DA) was broken into on the night of Sunday 20th February where a Computer monitor, Central Processing Unit (CPU) and a radio were stolen. The burglars also went away with another CPU belonging to the DA’s Secretary.

“If you are familiar with the Office of the Vice President at Capital Hill, it has two wings. The first wing has offices of the Vice President and the Principal Secretary (PS). The other wing houses the office of the DA, Special Assistants to the Vice President and the entire administration personnel. Thank you. I hope this puts the issue into context.” wrote Phiri