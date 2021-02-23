BAMBO NANKHUMWA SAPEPESA: Tell them they will face my lawyers in court

NANKHUMWA: This is defamation and character assassination

Opposition DPP’s Southern Region President Kondwani Nankhumwa has trashed a 7 day ultimatum to apologise for a fracas in which some top party officials were beaten in Lilongwe last Friday.

“Tell them they will face my lawyers in court. They are already working on the papers. This is defamation and character assassination,” warned Nankhumwa.

He was reacting to Central Region party Vice President Zelia Chakale who threatened to stop him from campaigning in their area for party presidential race for allegedly being linked to the fracas.

Chakale, at a press briefing in Mangochi Monday afternoon, also condemned attacks on party spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira, Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo and National Organising Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu.(Source-RTV)