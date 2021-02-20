APM Fires Women Director Chimbalanga of Sendera Sisters, Youth Director ‘Ayishoshe’ Malimba For Supporting KN

Chimbalanga (left)-Fired

DPP leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has fired two senior and lead party officials from the Central Region for showering their support towards Kondwani Nankhumwa as the party is preparing for it’s Convention in the near future.

According to a press release issued last night, the President has fired Central Region Director of Women Miriam Chimbalanga of Sendera Sisters and has since replaced her with Mary Kunje without explaining the reasons behind the move.

The president has also fired long-serving Director of Youth Lajabu Malimba and has since replaced him with Oswald Chirwa. The two have been compensated with a ceremonial position in NEC just to blindfold them.

The Press Statement also indicates that Mutharika has also appointed Zelia Chakale as acting president for the Central Region replacing the convicted Uladi Mussa.

MALIMBA: Also fired

“The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would like to inform party supporters and the general public that it has made some interim changes to the leadership. These changes come due to some positions falling vacant due to several reasons. The changes are with immediate effect.”

There is heavy political battles in the DPP now as the party is trying to regain it’s feet after losing the election to President Chakwera of Tonse Alliance

DPP is in a political quagmire at the moment as reports indicate that Mutharika has anointed Dr Daliso Kabambe to take over from him at the convention.

“We are aware that ‘madala’ team is busy making changes now in the party because they know that their candidate can not beat either Nankhumwa or Mwanamveka or Msaka at the ballot during the convention. So the only way is to start elimination politics which will not help them at all. We are geared to vote for the person we want,” said one DPP central executive member who did not want to be named.

This is the 10th time for Mutharika to have fired elected party officials without being heard.