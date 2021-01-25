ATUPELE MULUZI RESURRECTS: Urges Govt To Plan Ahead Of Covid-19 Vaccine, “I’m Ready To Help”

United Democratic Party (UDF) President Austin Atupele Muluzi has urged the Malawi Congress Party led government to urgently plan for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Writing on his official facebook page, Muluzi said;

“We need an urgent plan for Vaccinations. With the COVID-19 situation quickly escalating, I appeal to Government that please let us make sure that we are ahead of the game in terms of planning and thinking,” says Atupele who lost his parliamentary seat to an independent candidate in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Atupele once served in Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika adminstration and most people believed that he will join President Chakwera’s administration.

“Now is the time we must pull together all our collective networks and have a plan and raodmap for covid-19 vaccinations. We stand ready to help,” the young Muluzi adds.

President Chakwera declared State of Disaster some weeks ago following the COVID-19 spike in the country.