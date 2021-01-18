Cut the Fat: Cut the Chaff

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

Out All politicians and All those serving politicians are the same world over.What complicates things in my country is that we have NO politicians BUT petty & hardened criminals masquerading as politicians.Plunder of Covid Funds is a pandemic in itself.

Wherever there is a genuine crisis and public resources are mobilized, more thieves emerge.

In South Africa, more famous people closer to power have fallen from grace. Looting. Collusion. Circumvention. Fraud. Racketeering. Money laundering.

South Africa being South Africa, most of them were exposed, investigated, prosecuted. Some were those serving in the office of the President.

In Malawi things are worse. Yesterday as the President gave blow by blow account of his initial MK6,000,000,000 Covid Response Funds, I could only shake my head. What’s on the ground and where the money was used.

Clearly, I could tell that President Chakwera had been lied to. They ate the money. There is little to show for K6 billion. They made a fool out of him.

He read a statement that was made to showcase successes of his administration on Covid not knowing he was revealing the scale of plunder.

Mr President, I sincerely welcome your next allocation. I could feel your tremors, determination and desperation in your voice to save this nation.

There is, however, a clique of thieves next to you stealing the resources. Follow the money and thank me later. We can’t blow K6 billion only to have few people tested. Most of them travelers who funded their own testing.

We can’t blow K6 billion only to have no medical equipment & supplies in our district or major referral hospitals.

Take a tour of Queens. KCH or Zomba Hospitals and see for yourself. We can’t blow K6 billion on meetings, traveling, communication, coordination and all those nice to have administrative tasks when real patients are dying and heath workers are exposed to the virus.

If this money was effectively used, Hon Sadik Mia and Belekanyama would have survived. Corruption costs lives. Covid Money should see some officials fired from this administration. They have stolen. Misused funds at the expense of the people who put the administration in office to serve them better.

Last but not least. Mr President should have acknowledged and mentioned Onjezani Kenani by name. A befitting tribute. He is a rare citizen.

Overall, I give the President thumbs up. Don’t misquote or misunderstand me. His Brief last night touched all important buttons. Ndawala pa Town…… Ine Ndwiiii…..