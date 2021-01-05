BREAKING NEWS: Minister Msungama Faces Chop on Hair Transplant Scandal

Msunguma captured brewing millions of taxpayers money in India

Beleaguered Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama faces the chop upon return from India where he blew millions of taxpayers for his hair transplant.

Insiders at Kamuzu Palace said President Chakwera is livid with reports that his minister could disrespect hard working Malawians with his hair surgery stunt.

“The President is definitely going to sack Minister Msungama upon his return from India,” said the source.

Another source at Capital Hill said State House officials requested information on whether the Medical Aid Society of Malawi (Masm) covers ‘ailments’ such as hair transplants in their policies and information was passed on to State House.

“We gave them the information they were looking for. Masm does not cover for hair transplants even circumcision, they do not cover that,” said our highly placed and impeccable source.

Msungama: In trouble

Msungama has been trending on social media for the wrong reasons after revelations that he had used his position as a cabinet minister to force the ministry of health to put him on a referral list of patients requiring foreign medical assistance on his knee.

However, pictures of Msungama appeared with a bandage on his head following the hair transplant and not the knee problems he had gone to India for. The minister is said to have broken his knee while playing for SOCIAL football in Lilongwe.

Msungama defended his hair transplant surgery saying his is using personal resources through his Masm health insurance policy.

Our investigations have found out that Masm does not have a policy which covers for hair transplants.