ITSANANA: Musicians Obtain Injunction Against Public Gathering Ban

File: Veteran Music Paul Banda Performing before Covid-19

A group of musicians in Lilongwe have obtained an injunction against government over the decision to revise Covid-19 preventive measures, lawyer for the musicians, Innocent Kubwalo has confirmed the news.

The temporary relief follows an announcement on Tuesday by Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 which among others, directed that all public events should not exceed 100 people.

However, musicians said the decision has an implication on the entertainment industry as a number of musicians have already lined up a number of shows across the country.

“I am currently rushing to the attorney general’s office to serve the order,” Kubwalo told Nation Online on Thursday.

Currently, Malawi has registered 6277 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 187 deaths thus according to the Presidential task force.