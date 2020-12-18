TNM Donates Computers to Yamba CDSS in Chitipa

By John Chihana

Chitipa, December 18, Mana: Malawi’s premier mobile network and ICT services provider, Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) PLC has donated 12 computer sets with internet connectivity tools (Wi-Fi) to Yamba Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Chitipa.

TNM’s Brand and Communication Manager, Limbani Nsapato, said the donation was part of the company’s ‘ICT for Schools’ Initiative, which will see selected public education institutions benefit from TNM’s digital literacy agenda.

Nsapato said TNM acknowledges the digital gap in Malawi as most schools do not have access to ICT facilities, hence the donations in secondary schools to align them with world trends.

“As a Malawian ICT company, TNM PLC is demonstrating its passion as a promoter of digital literacy in secondary schools through provision of ICT infrastructure.

Like most community day secondary schools in Malawi, Yamba CDSS lacks ICT equipment to support the delivery of ICT education, so we believe the donation will equip students with requisite technological knowledge to support their education and skills development,” said Nsapato.

Speaking when he received the donation, Head Teacher for Yamba CDSS, Mavuto Munyenyembe, commended TNM for the donation, saying the computers would help the students familiarize themselves with ICT before going to colleges where most of the learning has now gone digital.

“We are grateful to TNM for the donation, and I am optimistic that the computers will improve the school’s academic performance as students will now be able to utilize internet services for their education. This was not possible in the past,” said Munyenyembe.

In his remarks, District Education Manager for Chitipa, Votie Mboweni called on the students to take good care of the computers for them to last long.

He also advised teachers to monitor the students and make sure the computers are used for education purposes only.

Yamba CDSS was the third school to receive the donation from TNM. The first to benefit was Januwale CDSS in Thyolo, followed by Chayamba CDSS in Kasungu.