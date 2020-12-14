MEC Commissioner Linda Kunje Arrested

Police in the Eastern Region have arrested Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC ) Commissioner Linda Kunje in relation to obstructing President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy.

According to Kunje’s lawyer, Chimwemwe Kalua, the police have asked for some hours to conclude their investigations.

Kalua said the police have informed him that Kunje has been locked in for the offence of aiding another person to commit an offence.

Meanwhile Kunje has been taken to Zomba Police Station where she is currently in custody waiting to appear in court, where she will be formally charged.