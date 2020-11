Connect on Linked in

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha.

Sources within the police ranks confirmed that Mchacha is in custody but reasons for the arrest remained sketchy.

Blantyre Police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi and his deputy Dorah Chathyoka were not immediately available for comment.

…..Developing Story