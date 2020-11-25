PUNISHED: Court Dismisses Tayub and Transglobe’s Compensation Claims With Costs

The Blantyre High Court Judge Dingiswayo Madise has dismissed a compensation claim by businessman Rashid Tayub and Transglobe Produce Export Limited.

The court further ordered the two to pay costs of the action.

In the claim, Tayub was seeking damages for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution while Transglobe Produce Export Limited was seeking damages for loss of business and damage to reputation.

The claims for compensation were in relation to a case where Rashid Tayub, Transglobe Produce Export Limited and Dr. George Chaponda were implicated in the procurement of maize from Zambia.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested and prosecuted Rashid Tayub and Dr. George Chaponda, but the two were acquitted by the Magistrate Court in Zomba

Justice Madise found that contrary to the submissions by the Claimants, the ACB had reasonable and probable cause to arrest and prosecute the Tayub, the acquittal notwithstanding.

Consequently, he said the defendants cannot be held liable for taking what was a legally justifiable action in the circumstances of the case. (The Atlas)