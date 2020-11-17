Bushiri Has Five Different Passports all Issued In Malawi-Says SA Home Affairs Minister

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has told a Parliamentary committee this morning in his country that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have five different passports all issued in Malawi and none in South Africa.

Briefing the committee, Motsoaledi said SA Home Affairs had provided Bushiri’s “fraudulent” documents to police and that they did not want him to be granted bail in his fraud and money laundering case he was arrested on.

While admitting that South Africa has porous borders, Motsoaledi also said it’s surprising how Bushiri left the country because there are no records in any of their borders of his passports.

But Motsoaledi said they will track the Bushiris’ passport numbers to check their movements.

According to Motsoaledi, the last time Bushiri and his wife used a South African border was in January 2019.(Report by Lloyd Chitsulo)