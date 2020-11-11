Tidakumana ku FDH Bank Couple Gets FDH Push

Tidakumana bwanji newspaper clip

FDH Bank plc is in support of a couple, Elton and Edith Nkhulande, who married after meeting at FDH Bank Plc Nkhotakota Service Centre has gifted the couple with an investment account at First Discount House, another subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings specialized in various financial market investments.

The investment account requires a minimum investment of K100 000 that FDH Bank plc has provided for the couple.

“The account is an investment account that gains interest monthly and gives allow customers flexibility to top up their investment account with any amount during the course of the investment,” said FDH Bank Public Relations Officer Lorraine Chikhula in an interview.

Elton and Edith Khulande’s story on how they meet before getting married was published in The Nation-on-Sunday page called ‘Tidakumana bwanji?’

Elton Nkhulande works as a driver at Assemblies of God Care while Edith Nkhulande works as a teacher at Chisoti Primary School in Nkhotakota.

Lorraine Chikhula:As a local bank, we were excited to be associated with this beautiful story of love

The couple are currently blessed with a two-month old baby girl.

Chikhula said the bank enjoys engaging its customers and when The Nation-on-Sunday published the couple’s story in their ‘Tidakumana Bwanji’ segment by Charles Kaluvi the bank was very excited.

“As a local bank, we were excited to be associated with this beautiful story of love. Love at first sight fashion for Elton, he chased the lady and ended up marrying her, it is a beautiful story and we are glad to continue to be part of this story by kick starting their investment journey, we are a brand that inspires our customers beyond just financial success,” said Chikhula.

“As a homegrown and homebred Bank, we understand the value and importance of family as a platform for growth and this is the right time to help our customers, Mr. and Mrs. Nkhulande to aspire to step boldly into the future and grow into greatness in a world that is full of possibilities.”

“We hope the K100, 000 investment startup will fuel their dreams and power them to invest for the future and I take this opportunity to encourage other couples out there planning or starting a life together to invest at First Discount House and see your money grow,” explained Chikhula.

Elton Nkhulande thanked FDH Bank for the investment account saying it has come at the right time.

“We are very happy with the investment account. We have never through of having such an account in our lives, FDH has changed our lives. We will use this investment to keep school fess for our newly born daughter Goshen Nkhulande,” said a visibly excited Nkhulande.