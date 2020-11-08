Nankhumwa Cheers Mzomera Ngwira in Hospital

Photo: Nankhumwa with Mzomera Ngwira

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has become the first senior member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to visit jailed DPP’s Regional Governor for the North Christopher Mzomera Ngwira in Hospital.

Nankhumwa, who is the Mzuzu for Poppy Week Commemoration , visited Mzomera on Sunday Morning at Mzuzu Central Hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

Reverend Ngwira who is serving a four year jail term after court convicted him of abusing MK 650,000 meant for Local Development Fund (LDF) has been in hospital since 26 October 2020.

Reverend Ngwira, a former Member for Mzimba Hora Constituency, was convicted and sentenced by the Mzimba Magistrate Court on 16 October 2020.