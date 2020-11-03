Scorchers Leave For COSAFA Tourney

The Malawi National Women’s team, the Scorchers will on Wednesday fly out to South Africa for the 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship scheduled between 3-14 November in Nelson Mandela Bay.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the scorchers will departure through Kamuzu International airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, Coach McNelbert Kazuwa has named his final 20-member squad as he looks forward to lead the team to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2011.

The scorchers will start this year’s group stages campaign against Lesotho on 7th November before facing Zambia two days late.