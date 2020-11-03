ITSANANA: MANEB Admits MSCE Exams Leakage

Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) has admitted that some of the papers in the on-going Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) national examinations have been leaked.

MANEB’s Spokesperson, Mayamiko Chiwaya confirmed the development in an interview with local media on Monday.

Chiwaya said some people took pictures English Language paper few minutes before the commencement of paper and shared them on the social media platforms such as Whatsapp and facebook.

However, Chiwaya has played down any fears of students having access to the leaked paper as the pictures started circulating whilst students were already seated on their examination rooms.