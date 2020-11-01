Lucius Banda’s Sand Festival Ends in Tears: Organisers Stoned, Several Injured

Ugly scenes at the Sand Music Festival as patronisers threw empty bottles on the main stage protesting delays in international artists Master KG and Diamond Platnums performances.

The international acts failed to perform last evening due to power challenges and a heavy downpour that started when they were about to get on stage. Patronisers were communicated that the international acts will perform this afternoon but are yet to get on stage.

Banda trying to stress a point during the fracas

Impact Events Director, Lucius Banda, told the crowd that the sound equipment were damaged for the second time last evening during the downpour and that they have sourced new equipment currently on its way to the venue, a development which forced the angry patrons to stone him and his entire crew.

During the fracas, several people have been injured and rushed to Salima District Hospital.