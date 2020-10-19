Electrical Installers Bemoan Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority Conditions

By Shadreck Chaula

Rumphi, October 19, Mana: Uncertified electrical installers in Rumphi have asked Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to revise permit issuance frequency arguing that applicants wait for long to get a permit.

One of the uncertified electrical installer, Lesta Munthali, told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday that Mera’s issuance of new permits and renewals once in a year affects business for installers.

“We are not allowed to discharge our duties without permits and once found we get pushed around. Permits are issued once in the whole year and we are told to wait till the time when they will issue the permits,” he complained.

He added that; “After getting the permit you are only allowed to use it for a year and then have it renewed. We find the period of use too short, they should consider increasing the period to at least two years.”

On the other hand a certified electrical installer, Anthony Gondwe, who acquired his permit in 2017 bemoaned flooding of counterfeit electrical material on the market which he said contribute to electric fire accidents.

“Much as we need more certified electrical installers we urge authorities to ensure supply of durable electric materials on our markets to reduce electric fire accidents,” he said.

MERA Public Relations Officer, Fitina Khonje, said conditions used by the institution were reviewed after wider consultations with various stakeholders.

“There are a number of classes of permits considering the different types and levels of complexity of installation. The requirements were reviewed after consulting stakeholders like Mzuzu University, Polytechnic, National Construction Industry Council, Association of electrical contractors just to mention a few.

“Every profession has minimum qualifications and any interested and committed installer can progressively upgrade their qualifications if they are to make a progress on their business”, explained Khonje.

She encouraged electrical installers to follow all the required procedures saying operating without a license is an offence which attracts a fine of K2, 000 and six months imprisonment.

“We are seeking a review of the legislation to allow for spot fines and adjustment of the fines so as to make sure that people really follow the recommendations,” she added.