MERA to Punish Uncertified Electrical Installers

By Laureen Banda

File Photo: ESCOM electrician disconnects illegal connections

Karonga, October 15, Mana: The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has warned that it will punish all uncertified electrical installers saying such practitioners contribute to electrical fire accidents in the country.

MERA Senior Licensing Officer, Tufwane Mwagomba issued the warning Tuesday in Karonga during a day- long stakeholders’ sensitization on procedures people should follow when they want to install electricity in their buildings.

Mwagomba noted that many buildings that are connected to electricity were done by uncertified electrical installers.

“Very few electricians are certified by MERA in Karonga. We discourage people from hiring such practitioners so that we reduce loss of property and lives due to electrical fires,” said Mwagomba.

He then encouraged electrical installers who would like to be certified by MERA to follow all the required requirements saying operating without a license is an offence which attracts a fine of K20, 000 or serve a six months jail term.

One of the electrical contractors, Billy Nsambo commended MERA for the initiative saying it will go a long way in motivating installers to be certified.