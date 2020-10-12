FAM Orients Sulom, Clubs On Covid-19 Football Restart Measures

The Football Association Of Malawi (FAM) Covid-19 Task Force on Monday held a session with the Super League of Malawi Executive Committee aimed at orienting the Elite League runners on Covid-19 guidelines ahead of football resumption.

Task Force Chairperson Chimango Munthali said the session, which took place at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, focused on disposing off the guidelines to Sulom for their adoption and execution when the Elite League kicks off next month.

“This capacity building process will allow SULOM to take full charge of the implementation of the developed guidelines when administering the elite league,” said Munthali.

The Session had three sections with the first one covering COVID-19 training in terms of the disease and its public health aspects and how it should be viewed and managed from a football point of view.

The second section focused on a detailed walk-through of the training and match organization protocols developed inline with the COVID19 pandemic response.

The last one focused on the FAM Relief Fund guidelines in terms of compliance, funds Access and Use.

On Tuesday the Task force in conjunction with Sulom will hold a similar session with the 16 Super League Clubs as they prepare to return to training on October 17, 2020.

Each Club will be represented by three delegates namely Team Manager and Team Doctor, who will be oriented as Covid-19 Team Compliance Officers as well as the General Secretary.