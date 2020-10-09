Police Yet to Arrest MASM Boss Ngomwa Accused Of Raping 14-Year Old Niece

Malawi Police are yet to arrest Chief Commercial officer for Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) Andrew Ngomwa who is being accused of defiling a 14 year old niece, the Publication has learnt.

On the run

According to Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi the suspect Ngowa is still on the run.

Nkhwazi said the girl’s mother filed a report on 21 September at the police station, exposing that Ngomwa has been defiling the girl.

According to medical reports, the girl has also been infected with Human Infection Virus (HIV) a virus which causes AIDS.

Meanwhile, the Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) has advised the suspect Ngomwa to hand over himself to the police.