Parliament Should Abort Abortion Bill- Catholic Priest

As the newly proposed abortion laws continues to steer ‘emotional’ debate, a Roman Catholic Priest Reverend Father Carel Ernest Kafunsa, has appealed to Members of Parliament to reject the bill at all cost.

Abortion is murder- Fr Kanfusa

Fr. Kafunsa of St. Vincent de Paul, Mwangata Paris in the Archdiocese of Blantyre made the appeal in an interview on Friday releasing anti-abortion song tittle ‘Nayenso ndi Munthu’.

According to Fr. Kafunsa the song remands the general public that abortion is evil and against the commandments of God hence the need for Members of Parliament to reject the bill.

“ I wish to remind Members of Parliament that its true a woman has the right to decide what to do with her body but let us not forget that our freedom stops where others begins,” said Fr. Kafunsa adding that the unborn has the right to life.

The catholic Father further said: “Man is not the owner of life because he cannot even explain how life begins but God knows it all. How it begins and how shall it end. Let’s defend the unborn”

Father Kafunsa cited the biblical example of Abel who was condemned by God after killing his brother Cain.

In one of state house weekly briefings, State House Director of Communications, Pastor Sean Kampondeni said only parliament has the right to block the bill not president Lazarus Chakwera.

Recently, the Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee of Health, Dr Mathews Ngwale assured Malawian that the new proposed abortion laws are not meant to legalize abortion in the country.

He said new proposed law seeks an extension to the already existing law which stipulates that pregnancy could be terminated when the life of the mother is in danger.

Malawi has been sitting on the proposed law since 2016 when the Malawi Law Commission released its report in which it recommended the enactment of a new Termination of Pregnancy Bill.