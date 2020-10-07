In Defense Of Attorney General Silungwe

BY FOSTER. F FUNDI

Let me give you background for you to understand why it seems he’s under siege with venomous wrath coming from MCP camp. Chilima demanded the position of attorney general to go to UTM during their alliance negotiations. Chakwera reluctantly obliged even though many of MCP heavyweights resented the decision. I am sure by now you know why they preferred the position to stay in house.



It’s now all out war against relatively inexperienced attorney general. They want to bring him down using every means possible. The goal is to make his position unattainable using proxies without staining their own character by inciting the public to demand his head.

To UTM, DPP, UDF and all Malawians of goodwill, before you cast the last stone against the youthful and patriotic attorney General think twice. Don’t be used. I am not a professional fisherman but I know a bait when I see one. Don’t take the bait for someone’s agenda.



We’re better served to have him in that position than another Chakwera family member.

I therefore fully support our attorney general. I don’t want to seem hypocritical. I was critical with the way he allowed the gang of lawyers he was part of, to fleece Malawians MK7B despite their public pronouncements that they were doing the work pro bono out of patriotism. In fact they lied to the nation.

I am however looking at the big picture. We need him there. I believe his heart is in the right place despite hurdles MCP is throwing on his path to trip him off.

I am reliably informed that you’re contemplating resigning. Don’t do it. We need you there. You’re in the right position at the right time. I personally support you.